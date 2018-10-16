Rental of the Week: $6,900 per month for a renovated home near the Ossington strip

Address: 61 Foxley Street

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Agent: David Favero, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $6,900 per month

The place

A three-bedroom house near Trinity-Bellwoods Park, available furnished or unfurnished.

The history

This home’s front brick exterior was originally built in the late 19th century, but the house is relatively new inside: the owners did a complete renovation after buying the property in 2006. Now they’re moving out of Toronto for a few years and leasing the place while they’re away. It’s available in December.

The living room, at the front of the house, has a bay window with a bench:

The dining area and kitchen are combined:

Here’s a closer look at the kitchen:

There’s a family room at the back of the house, with doors to the patio:

This office is on the second floor:

And the master suite is also on the second floor:

There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the other:

Major perks

The tenant won’t be able to get the most out of the back deck until summer, but it’s 230 square feet and it comes with a barbecue and a large dining table:

Possible deal breaker

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite, but the toilet is, oddly, in its own separate tiny room. It’s not an ideal setup for anyone who’s claustrophobic, but the extra privacy may be a plus for some couples.

Here’s the bathroom:

And here’s the toilet:

