Rental of the Week: $6,900 per month for a renovated home near the Ossington strip
Address: 61 Foxley Street
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agent: David Favero, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $6,900 per month
The place
A three-bedroom house near Trinity-Bellwoods Park, available furnished or unfurnished.
The history
This home’s front brick exterior was originally built in the late 19th century, but the house is relatively new inside: the owners did a complete renovation after buying the property in 2006. Now they’re moving out of Toronto for a few years and leasing the place while they’re away. It’s available in December.
The living room, at the front of the house, has a bay window with a bench:
The dining area and kitchen are combined:
Here’s a closer look at the kitchen:
There’s a family room at the back of the house, with doors to the patio:
This office is on the second floor:
And the master suite is also on the second floor:
There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the other:
Major perks
The tenant won’t be able to get the most out of the back deck until summer, but it’s 230 square feet and it comes with a barbecue and a large dining table:
Possible deal breaker
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite, but the toilet is, oddly, in its own separate tiny room. It’s not an ideal setup for anyone who’s claustrophobic, but the extra privacy may be a plus for some couples.
Here’s the bathroom:
And here’s the toilet:
By the numbers
• $6,900 per month
• 2,400 square feet (approximately)
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spots
• 1 deck