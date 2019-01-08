Houses

Rental of the Week: $15,000 per month for a newly built Beaches home with a wine cellar and a home theatre

By | Photography By Leading Image |  

Address: 60 Balsam Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agents: Lindsay and Melanie Wright, Union Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $14,900 per month

The place

An unfurnished five-bedroom custom house, located an eight-minute walk from Kew-Balmy Beach.

The history

The owners bought the property in 2015, then tore down an existing home and built a new one from scratch. They wrapped up construction last year. The new structure has luxurious touches like wainscotting, coffered ceilings and a mahogany front door.

Here’s the entry, with that mahogany door:

The living room:

And the dining room. The door leads to a servery in the kitchen:

The kitchen has a large breakfast bar and a herringbone backsplash:

There’s an office on the ground floor:

And here’s the back deck:

There are five bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

Major perks

The master bedroom has its own deck, walk-in closet, fireplace and five-piece ensuite washroom with heated flooring.

Here’s the bedroom:

The ensuite:

The walk-in closet:

And the deck:

Someone could live comfortably in the basement alone: along with a bedroom and gym, it has a private theatre and an adjoining wine cellar that can store nearly 500 bottles.

Here’s the basement bedroom:

The gym:

The theatre:

And the wine cellar:

Possible deal breaker

Unless stark white walls are their thing, tenants might want to repaint. But, in a house this size, doing so might not be practical if they’re not planning to stay for long.

By the numbers

• $14,900 per month
• 5,000 square feet (approximately)
• 6 bathrooms
• 5 bedrooms
• 3 fireplaces
• 3 parking spots

Topics: Homes housing rental market rental of the week the beaches

 

