Rental of the Week: $15,000 per month for a newly built Beaches home with a wine cellar and a home theatre
Address: 60 Balsam Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agents: Lindsay and Melanie Wright, Union Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $14,900 per month
The place
An unfurnished five-bedroom custom house, located an eight-minute walk from Kew-Balmy Beach.
The history
The owners bought the property in 2015, then tore down an existing home and built a new one from scratch. They wrapped up construction last year. The new structure has luxurious touches like wainscotting, coffered ceilings and a mahogany front door.
Here’s the entry, with that mahogany door:
The living room:
And the dining room. The door leads to a servery in the kitchen:
The kitchen has a large breakfast bar and a herringbone backsplash:
There’s an office on the ground floor:
And here’s the back deck:
There are five bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
Major perks
The master bedroom has its own deck, walk-in closet, fireplace and five-piece ensuite washroom with heated flooring.
Here’s the bedroom:
The ensuite:
The walk-in closet:
And the deck:
Someone could live comfortably in the basement alone: along with a bedroom and gym, it has a private theatre and an adjoining wine cellar that can store nearly 500 bottles.
Here’s the basement bedroom:
The gym:
The theatre:
And the wine cellar:
Possible deal breaker
Unless stark white walls are their thing, tenants might want to repaint. But, in a house this size, doing so might not be practical if they’re not planning to stay for long.
By the numbers
• $14,900 per month
• 5,000 square feet (approximately)
• 6 bathrooms
• 5 bedrooms
• 3 fireplaces
• 3 parking spots