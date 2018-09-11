Rental of the Week: $3,500 per month to live in a preserved mid-century home in Don Mills
Address: 55 Jocelyn Crescent
Neighbourhood: Don Mills
Agent: Edward Azadeh, Trust Realty Group, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage
Price: $3,500 per month
The place
A 1950s sidesplit with a slanted roof, located near the Bridle Path.
The history
This house was designed by the architect Henry Fliess, who worked on many houses in Don Mills, and also the Sherway Gardens shopping centre. He lived in the house before passing it on to his son. The current owner bought the place last year and has kept the structure intact.
The living room has a wooden accent wall:
The wood detailing continues into the dining area:
And here’s the kitchen:
The family room has a door to the backyard. And check out that wedge-shaped transom window:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
All the second-floor bedrooms share this bathroom:
There’s another bedroom in the basement:
The basement bedroom has an attached office space, with a door to the backyard:
And here’s the backyard:
Major perks
The sloped roof gives the living area some impressive ceiling height. The agent says it gets as tall as 16 feet:
Possible deal breaker
The mid-century interior was trendy when the house was built, and the style still has many fans—but the house doesn’t have the sleekness of a new-build, so it may not suit everyone.
By the numbers
• $3,500 per month
• 1,770 square feet
• 4 bedrooms
• 3 parking spots
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 walkouts
• 1 fireplace