Rental of the Week: $4,500 per month for a decked-out Victorian in Moss Park

Address: 334 Ontario Street

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agent: Brandon Sage, LandLord Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $4,490 per month

The place

A renovated Victorian semi in Moss Park with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The history

This house was built in the 1880s. A previous owner gutted the whole place and opened up the main floor. The current owner is an eye surgeon who bought the house in 2014, right after those renovations were completed. He built the rear patio and two terraces and added floor-to-ceiling glass doors at the back. The basement apartment is already leased. Now the rest of the house is up for rent while the owner lives abroad.

The living room has some intense wall art:

The kitchen has new appliances and stone countertops:

The family room has a door to the backyard:

There are four bedrooms to go around. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom:

And a terrace:

And here’s the view from the rear:

Major perks

In 2019, $1,125 per bedroom is arguably not a terrible deal. The house is big enough for a family, but it’s in a price range where it might also be possible for a few young professionals to split the rent.

Possible deal breaker

The person who ends up getting the master suite will have the fanciest room in the house—but the master bathroom has no door, so they had better be really comfortable with their housemates:

By the numbers

• $4,490 per month

• 2,500 square feet (approximately)

• 11-foot ceilings

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 2 balconies

• 0 parking spots