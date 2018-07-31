Rental of the Week: $8,000 per month for a renovated house near High Park

Address: 31 High Park Boulevard

Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles

Agent: Monte Burris, Trust Realty Group, Keller Williams, Brokerage

Price: $8,000 per month

The place

A recently renovated century-old house near High Park, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The history

The owner is an interior designer who bought this home in 2012 and modernized it. The living and dining areas were opened up and the entire kitchen was upgraded. New hardwood floors and windows were added throughout the home. The basement is being renovated, and should be finished in time for the September 1 move-in date.

The living area has a marble fireplace:

The dining area is continuous with the living area:

And here’s the kitchen, with a new breakfast bar:

There’s also an office on the main floor:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor of the house. Here’s one of them:

Two of the bedrooms share this semi-ensuite bathroom. (The other two share a hallway bathroom.)

Another bedroom:

And the patio:

Major perks

This place comes fully furnished, and the rent includes utilities, so tenants won’t have to stress about buying or moving their own stuff. Plus, it’s in a family-friendly neighbourhood, close to schools and right next to High Park.

Possible deal breaker

$8,000 per month isn’t cheap, but the place has enough space for a large family to live easily. The basement, once it’s finished, will have a private suite for guests or a live-in nanny.

