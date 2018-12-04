Rental of the Week: $3,950 per month for a surprisingly spacious bungalow in Wexford
Address: 30 Tardree Place
Neighbourhood: Wexford
Agent: Daniel Eliadis, Royal LePage Signature Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,950 per month
The place
A fully renovated east-side bungalow with a whopping five bedrooms.
The history
The house was originally built in the 1960s, but the owners completely renovated it this year. The interior alterations, which included a rear addition, added about 1,000 square feet of living space while keeping the original structure intact.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
And the kitchen:
There’s some office space near the front of the house:
There are three bedrooms on the main floor. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
There are two more bedrooms in the basement:
And here’s the backyard:
Major perks
The place is more spacious than most bungalows, with plenty of storage and a sizeable private backyard. Large windows in the newly refinished basement allow for natural light to filter in. And the home is on a cul-de-sac, meaning no through traffic and plenty of safe play space for kids.
The basement has a sliding door that leads directly to the backyard:
And here’s one of the basement bedrooms:
Possible deal breaker
The bedrooms in this house are small, but again: there are five of them.
By the numbers
• $3,950 per month
• 3,880 square feet (including the basement)
• 9-foot ceilings
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 parking spaces
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 fireplaces
• 1 deck