Houses

Rental of the Week: $3,950 per month for a surprisingly spacious bungalow in Wexford

By | Photography By Leading Image |  

Address: 30 Tardree Place
Neighbourhood: Wexford
Agent: Daniel Eliadis, Royal LePage Signature Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,950 per month

The place

A fully renovated east-side bungalow with a whopping five bedrooms.

The history

The house was originally built in the 1960s, but the owners completely renovated it this year. The interior alterations, which included a rear addition, added about 1,000 square feet of living space while keeping the original structure intact.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

And the kitchen:

There’s some office space near the front of the house:

There are three bedrooms on the main floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

There are two more bedrooms in the basement:

And here’s the backyard:

Major perks

The place is more spacious than most bungalows, with plenty of storage and a sizeable private backyard. Large windows in the newly refinished basement allow for natural light to filter in. And the home is on a cul-de-sac, meaning no through traffic and plenty of safe play space for kids.

The basement has a sliding door that leads directly to the backyard:

And here’s one of the basement bedrooms:

Possible deal breaker

The bedrooms in this house are small, but again: there are five of them.

By the numbers

• $3,950 per month
• 3,880 square feet (including the basement)
• 9-foot ceilings
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 parking spaces
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 fireplaces
• 1 deck

Topics: Homes housing rental market rental of the week Wexford

 

