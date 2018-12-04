Rental of the Week: $3,950 per month for a surprisingly spacious bungalow in Wexford

Address: 30 Tardree Place

Neighbourhood: Wexford

Agent: Daniel Eliadis, Royal LePage Signature Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $3,950 per month

The place

A fully renovated east-side bungalow with a whopping five bedrooms.

The history

The house was originally built in the 1960s, but the owners completely renovated it this year. The interior alterations, which included a rear addition, added about 1,000 square feet of living space while keeping the original structure intact.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

And the kitchen:

There’s some office space near the front of the house:

There are three bedrooms on the main floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

There are two more bedrooms in the basement:

And here’s the backyard:

Major perks

The place is more spacious than most bungalows, with plenty of storage and a sizeable private backyard. Large windows in the newly refinished basement allow for natural light to filter in. And the home is on a cul-de-sac, meaning no through traffic and plenty of safe play space for kids.

The basement has a sliding door that leads directly to the backyard:

And here’s one of the basement bedrooms:

Possible deal breaker

The bedrooms in this house are small, but again: there are five of them.

By the numbers

• $3,950 per month

• 3,880 square feet (including the basement)

• 9-foot ceilings

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 parking spaces

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 fireplaces

• 1 deck