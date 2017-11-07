Rental of the Week: $6,000 per month for a designer townhouse in Little Italy
Address: 251 Roxton Road
Neighbourhood: Little Italy
Agent: Nicole Nusca, Rent it Furnished
Price: $5,995 per month
The place
A furnished three-bedroom townhouse in Little Italy.
The history
Built in 2014, this three-storey end unit sold to its current owners earlier this year. It has a Sonos sound system inside, and a custom pergola on its patio. It’s available to rent until May 2018.
The dining area has a custom banquette. The table is by Brothers Dressler:
The dining area is continuous with the kitchen and living area:
A closer look at the kitchen:
And here’s the living area, at the back of the house. It has doors to the backyard:
There are two guest bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And the master bedroom:
The master ensuite:
And here’s the backyard, with its pergola:
Major perks
The third-storey master suite is completely soundproofed, so noise from nearby College Street shouldn’t be a concern. Plus, it has walk-in closets and its own private balcony.
Possible deal breaker
Although the house is thoughtfully designed (the interior is by Ceccone Simone), it’s narrow, putting space at a premium.
By the numbers
• $5,995 per month
• 2,500 square feet
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathroom
• 2 balconies
• 1 parking spot