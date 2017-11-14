Rental of the Week: $2,100 per month for a tiny house in the east end
Address: 170 Hiawatha Road
Neighbourhood: Greenwood-Coxwell
Agent: Roger Martins Group, Real Estate Homeward, Brokerage
Price: $2,099 per month
The place
A 100-year-old one-bedroom semi near Little India.
The history
The house was built in 1913. The current owners bought the place in 2012 and lived there for a few years before deciding to rent it out. The last major renovation was around 1993. There have been some recent upgrades, though, including a new kitchen backsplash, new appliances and new flooring.
Here’s the living and dining area:
The kitchen, with lots of shelving and a skylight:
The master bedroom has plenty of space for clothing storage:
The backyard is narrow but long:
Major perks
The unique layout and location give the home character. The property is on a slope, so the basement has a ground-level exit to the backyard through the master bedroom:
Upstairs, the living and dining areas have access to a raised wooden deck:
Plus, the house is on the same street as Equinox Holistic Alternative School, which might be attractive to parents who want a non-traditional learning environment for their kids.
Possible deal breaker
The rent isn’t huge, relatively speaking—but neither is the house. Bigger families will need to look elsewhere.
By the numbers
• $2,099 per month
• 900 square feet
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 bedroom
• 1 skylight
• 1 deck