Rental of the Week: $2,100 per month for a tiny house in the east end

Address: 170 Hiawatha Road

Neighbourhood: Greenwood-Coxwell

Agent: Roger Martins Group, Real Estate Homeward, Brokerage

Price: $2,099 per month

The place

A 100-year-old one-bedroom semi near Little India.

The history

The house was built in 1913. The current owners bought the place in 2012 and lived there for a few years before deciding to rent it out. The last major renovation was around 1993. There have been some recent upgrades, though, including a new kitchen backsplash, new appliances and new flooring.

Here’s the living and dining area:

The kitchen, with lots of shelving and a skylight:

The master bedroom has plenty of space for clothing storage:

The backyard is narrow but long:

Major perks

The unique layout and location give the home character. The property is on a slope, so the basement has a ground-level exit to the backyard through the master bedroom:

Upstairs, the living and dining areas have access to a raised wooden deck:

Plus, the house is on the same street as Equinox Holistic Alternative School, which might be attractive to parents who want a non-traditional learning environment for their kids.

Possible deal breaker

The rent isn’t huge, relatively speaking—but neither is the house. Bigger families will need to look elsewhere.

By the numbers

• $2,099 per month

• 900 square feet

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 bedroom

• 1 skylight

• 1 deck