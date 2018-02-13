Rental of the Week: $3,800 per month for a stylish Hillcrest semi

Address: 166 Rushton Road

Neighbourhood: Hillcrest

Agent: Douglas Adler, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $3,795 per month

The place

A semi with an open floor plan, three bedrooms and a large basement.

The history

The house was built in 1913. The owners, a married couple, bought it and moved in two years ago, but have now decided to rent the place out while they look for a home that better suits their city-hopping lifestyle. Previous owners renovated the bathrooms and installed new flooring on the main level.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area has built-in shelves and a buffet:

The kitchen, with some wide-plank flooring:

And there’s a little sunroom at the back of the house, with a door to the backyard:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

Another bedroom, with some built-in cabinetry:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The basement is finished:

And here’s the backyard:

Major perks

The place is spacious, with lots of room in the basement and on the main level for entertaining. There’s also plenty of storage space.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no bathroom on the main level, so this probably isn’t the ideal place for anyone who has trouble climbing stairs.

By the numbers

• $3,795 per month

• 1,400 square feet

• 9-foot ceilings

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 storeys

• 0 parking spots