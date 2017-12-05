Rental of the Week: $14,000 per month for a Yorkville house with maid service

Rental of the Week: $14,000 per month for a Yorkville house with maid service

Address: 128 Collier Street

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Property manager: Gigi Camden

Price: $14,000 per month

The place

A four-bedroom custom home in Yorkville, available furnished or unfurnished.

The history

The owners bought this property in 2016 as a place to live when they’re in the city, but they’ve been out of town for lengthy stretches lately, so they’ve decided to rent it out. They completed extensive renovations on each of the property’s four levels earlier this year.

Major perks

The design touches are pretty special. In the basement, there’s a reclaimed barn board wall and a 24-foot custom cowhide banquette. The main floor has polished marble in the entrance, Brazilian granite in the kitchen and mohair upholstered walls. Plus, the asking price includes full maid service.

Here’s the dining area, with a geometric custom wall treatment:

The living room has mohair wallpaper and an ornate coffered ceiling:

The kitchen, with its granite countertops:

Here’s one of the guest bedrooms:

Another guest bedroom:

And the master bedroom. The property manager says the headboard is alpaca:

Here’s the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

And the master ensuite:

The basement family room, with its barn board wall and leather banquette:

Possible deal breaker

There’s only one parking spot, but the property manager can round up more spots at a garage nearby.

By the numbers

• $14,000 per month

• 3,000 square feet, approximately

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 4 fireplaces

• 3 balconies

• 1 parking spot