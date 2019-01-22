Houses

Rental of the Week: $3,850 per month for one third of a giant Wychwood house

By |  

Address: 101 Burnside Avenue
Neighbourhood: Wychwood
Agent: Alex Beauregard, Freeman Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $3,850 per month

The place

An unfurnished two-bedroom upper-level unit in a detached house near Wychwood Barns Park.

The history

The three-storey house was built in 1925. The owner, who lives elsewhere, bought the place last year and is leasing it out as three separate units, all available immediately. The upper-level unit’s bathrooms were recently upgraded, and the kitchen has new tiling and appliances.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

And the recently refinished kitchen:

The second bedroom:

The master bedroom has a fireplace and an interestingly shaped window:

And it also has an ensuite bathroom:

Major perks

The upper-level tenant has exclusive access to a half-covered terrace on the second floor, so all-weather patio hangouts are a possibility:

Possible deal breaker

All the house’s tenants share the same entrance and laundry facilities, meaning the illusion of living on one’s own in a giant Wychwood house will never be entirely complete:

By the numbers

• $3,850 per month
• 2,000 square feet (approximately)
• 800-square-foot terrace
• 12-foot ceilings
• 4 parking spots
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 fireplace

