Rental of the Week: $3,850 per month for one third of a giant Wychwood house
Address: 101 Burnside Avenue
Neighbourhood: Wychwood
Agent: Alex Beauregard, Freeman Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $3,850 per month
The place
An unfurnished two-bedroom upper-level unit in a detached house near Wychwood Barns Park.
The history
The three-storey house was built in 1925. The owner, who lives elsewhere, bought the place last year and is leasing it out as three separate units, all available immediately. The upper-level unit’s bathrooms were recently upgraded, and the kitchen has new tiling and appliances.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
And the recently refinished kitchen:
The second bedroom:
The master bedroom has a fireplace and an interestingly shaped window:
And it also has an ensuite bathroom:
Major perks
The upper-level tenant has exclusive access to a half-covered terrace on the second floor, so all-weather patio hangouts are a possibility:
Possible deal breaker
All the house’s tenants share the same entrance and laundry facilities, meaning the illusion of living on one’s own in a giant Wychwood house will never be entirely complete:
By the numbers
• $3,850 per month
• 2,000 square feet (approximately)
• 800-square-foot terrace
• 12-foot ceilings
• 4 parking spots
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 fireplace