House of the Week: $2.5 million for a Rosedale semi with a rooftop deck

Address: 16 Binscarth Road

Neighbourhood: Rosedale

Agents: Paul Nathan Peterson, Blue Elephant Realty Inc. Brokerage

Price: $2,498,000

Previously sold for: $1,300,000, in 2012

The place

A century-old Rosedale semi with a modern interior and three fireplaces.

The history

Over the past year, the sellers have updated the family room, installed new custom millwork in the kitchen and added a wine fridge.

Here’s the living room, at the front of the house:

The dining area accommodates a long table:

And here’s the recently updated kitchen:

And the family room, with wine fridge:

There are four bedrooms in the house. This one is being used as a den:

Here’s another bedroom:

And the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The fourth bedroom is in the third-floor loft:

And here’s the backyard:

Big selling point

In addition to the generously sized backyard, the house squeezes in a bit of extra outdoor space on its rooftop deck, which is shrouded by Rosedale’s tree canopy. When it’s too cold to go outside, a skylight in the master bedroom ensures that the occupants still get plenty of vitamin D.

Possible deal breaker

The basement is unfinished, so the buyers will need to do some renovations if they want a rec room or a fifth bedroom:

By the numbers

• $2,498,000

• $10,910.56 in taxes (2017)

• 2,700 square feet

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 3 fireplaces

• 2 parking spaces