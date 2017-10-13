Condo of the Week: $1 million for a three-level suite in a converted church on the Danforth

Address: 660 Pape Avenue, Unit 108

Neighbourhood: Riverdale

Agent: Corey Silver, McCann Realty Group, Ltd.

Price: $989,000

Previously sold for: $899,000, in 2016

The place

A church conversion condo on Pape, just two blocks south of the subway station.

Here’s the living and dining area. Those windows go all the way up to the second floor:

Here’s the kitchen:

The family room:

The master bedroom has the second floor to itself:

Here’s the master ensuite:

And the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

The master bedroom has access to this rooftop terrace:

And there’s a rec room in the basement that could work as a second bedroom:

The history

Mitchell Lofts completed the conversion in 2005 and the unit has been in the same family ever since. (In 2016, the previous owners sold the unit to another family member.)

Big selling point

With 1,865 square feet of living area, two outdoor spaces (one with a gas hookup for a barbecue), two bathrooms, two included parking spaces and two fireplaces, this place is more like a house than a typical shoebox condo.

Possible deal breaker

It doesn’t have as many original church elements as some other, similar conversions, but it still has a hell (not today, Satan) of a lot more character than other condos of its age.

By the numbers

• $989,000

• $5,400.59 in taxes (2016)

• $833.94 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 fireplaces

• 2 parking spaces