Airbnb of the Week: From $299 per night for a quaint cabin on the Toronto Islands

Address: 14 Channel Avenue

Neighbourhood: Ward’s Island, Toronto

Price: From $299 per night

The place

A two-bedroom wooden bungalow on the recently reopened Toronto Islands.

The host is a photographer who runs the Alison Milne Gallery in the Junction. The art in the cabin is a mix of picks from her favourite shows, gifts from other artists and her own pieces:

There’s a wood-burning stove in the main living space:

The host added some retro pieces of decor (like the kitchen chairs) to contrast the cottage-y feel:

She also sanded and stained the pine floors herself last summer:

There are two bedrooms. One is upstairs in a loft area, with a peaked roof and windows on all four sides:

Here’s the other one:

And the bathroom, with a claw-foot tub:

The history

The home was rebuilt by the host’s mother in 1989. Demolitions weren’t allowed on the islands, so she covertly tore down the existing structure a wall at a time. Since the host took over the property, she has painted the walls and window trim to make it feel a bit more modern. She often stays with family or friends when the place is rented, or plans trips around bookings.

Major perks

There aren’t many places to stay overnight on the islands. And since most island residents would rather perish in a flood than give up their homes, this may be some guests’ only opportunity to live that idyllic carless cottage life—one that’s only a 15-minute ferry ride from the city.

Possible deal breaker

The area is still a little marshy after this spring’s high waters.

By the numbers

• 1,100 square feet

• $299 per night

• 4 guests

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 bathroom

• 1 loft