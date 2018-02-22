Airbnb of the Week: $650 per night to stay in a High Park home designed by Eden Smith

Airbnb of the Week: $650 per night to stay in a High Park home designed by Eden Smith

Address: 29 Oakmount Road

Neighbourhood: High Park

Price: $650 per night

The place

An Arts and Crafts–style family home, located about a block away from High Park.

The history

Many of the home’s original details remain, like the leaded glass windows, the tiled fireplaces and the oak panels in the dining room. The property is managed and designed by Nesty, a hosting and property management company, which filled the place with locally sourced furnishings like the Gus Modern couch in the living room, and the dining table from Of Things Past.

Here’s the entry. They don’t make staircases like this one anymore:

The dining room, with its oak panelling:

There’s a little den:

And here’s the living room, with its large bay window:

The kitchen has a breakfast area, and plenty of windows:

The house has some original details:

There are four bedrooms. This one has a beamed ceiling:

Here’s another one:

And another:

And the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

Even the garage has an architectural pedigree:

Major perks

Architecture nerds will appreciate that this home was designed by renowned Toronto architect Eden Smith, who is also responsible for Grace Church on the Hill and Upper Canada College’s preparatory school building.

Possible deal breaker

A long-term tenant lives in a separate basement apartment in the home. The presence of another person may turn off some short-term renters—though they’d have even less privacy at a hotel.

By The numbers

• $650 per night

• 5 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms