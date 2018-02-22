Houses

Airbnb of the Week: $650 per night to stay in a High Park home designed by Eden Smith

Airbnb of the Week: $650 per night to stay in a High Park home designed by Eden Smith

By | Photography By Russ Martin |  

By | Photography By Russ Martin |  

Address: 29 Oakmount Road
Neighbourhood: High Park
Price: $650 per night

The place

An Arts and Crafts–style family home, located about a block away from High Park.

The history

Many of the home’s original details remain, like the leaded glass windows, the tiled fireplaces and the oak panels in the dining room. The property is managed and designed by Nesty, a hosting and property management company, which filled the place with locally sourced furnishings like the Gus Modern couch in the living room, and the dining table from Of Things Past.

Here’s the entry. They don’t make staircases like this one anymore:

The dining room, with its oak panelling:

There’s a little den:

And here’s the living room, with its large bay window:

The kitchen has a breakfast area, and plenty of windows:

The house has some original details:

There are four bedrooms. This one has a beamed ceiling:

Here’s another one:

And another:

And the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

Even the garage has an architectural pedigree:

Major perks

Architecture nerds will appreciate that this home was designed by renowned Toronto architect Eden Smith, who is also responsible for Grace Church on the Hill and Upper Canada College’s preparatory school building.

Possible deal breaker

A long-term tenant lives in a separate basement apartment in the home. The presence of another person may turn off some short-term renters—though they’d have even less privacy at a hotel.

By The numbers

• $650 per night
• 5 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms

The Hunt

Topics: Airbnb of the week High Park Homes housing rental market

 

More Airbnbs of the Week

Houses

Airbnb of the Week: $350 per night for a modern Ossington home with a rooftop retreat

Houses

Airbnb of the Week: $349 per night to stay in a former Buddhist temple on Queen West

Real Estate

Airbnb of the Week: $349 per night for a house owned by Kenny Hotz of Kenny vs. Spenny

Cottages

Airbnb of the Week: $373 per night for a Hamptons-style suite in Collingwood

Condos

Airbnb of the Week: $193 per night for a former dance studio at Queen and Parliament

Condos

Airbnb of the Week: $80 per night for a spacious Kensington Market room above a gelato shop