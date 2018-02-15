Airbnb of the Week: $350 per night for a modern Ossington home with a rooftop retreat

Address: 276 Ossington Avenue

Neighbourhood: Little Italy

Price: $349 per night

The place

A renovated Victorian on Ossington, just north of the trendy shopping and dining strip between Queen and Dundas.

The history

The home was originally built in 1888. The owners kept a stained glass window, the stairs and a few pieces of salvageable trim, but otherwise did a complete renovation of the space. They call the style “Canadian modern,” which to them means “warm, clean and minimalist.”

The living room has a fireplace:

There’s a little dining area:

And a sleek kitchen:

The second bedroom was set up as a den when this photo was taken:

Major perks

It’s still a few months away, but Airbnbers making summer plans will appreciate the rooftop patio, which makes a nice retreat from the slacklines, errant baseballs and shrieking toddlers (and adults) of nearby Trinity Bellwoods Park:

Possible deal breaker

If it’s a set of friends sharing this place, it may be hard to decide who gets the master bedroom, which takes up an entire floor:

It has an ensuite bathroom and direct access to the patio:

By the numbers

• $349 per night

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 rooftop patio