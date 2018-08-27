Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.1-million Woodbine home that proves subway-adjacent semis don’t sit for long

By | Photography By Leading Image |  

Listed At
$889,000
Sold For
$1,100,000

Address: 168 Drayton Avenue
Neighbourhood: Woodbine
Agent: Caroline Goldhar, Royal LePage Estate Realty, Brokerage
Previously sold for: $449,000, in 2010, prior to a renovation
 
 
 

The property

A semi-detached home a short walk from Coxwell station.

The history

The sellers are an engineer and a marketer who recently had their third child and are upsizing to a larger home nearby. They renovated the house when they bought it in 2010.

The living area has a fireplace with a stone surround:

Here’s the dining area:

And the kitchen:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And the master bedroom:

When the sellers bought the house, the basement was set up as a separate apartment. They converted it into a rec room:

And here’s the back patio:

The fate

The buyers are two sisters, both first-time buyers moving from the downtown core. They liked the home’s proximity to transit, and they have plans to convert the basement back into a separate apartment and rent it out.

The sale

The original target market for the home was young families, but the property’s close proximity to the Danforth and the subway brought in a wide range of potential buyers, according to the sellers’ agent. After more than 40 showings, the sellers accepted a preemptive offer for $211,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,100,000
• $3,654 in taxes (approximately)
• 1,700 square feet (including the basement)
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 days on MLS
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces

Topics: Homes housing Housing Market sale of the week Woodbine

 

