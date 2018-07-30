Sale of the Week: The $6.5-million Yorkville home that shows what seven years—and a major reno—can do

Listed At $6,750,000 Sold For $6,450,000

Address: 24 Macpherson Avenue

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Kevin Byles, OxleyRobert Real Estate Brokerage Inc.

Previously sold for: $2,150,000, in 2011, prior to a renovation







The property

A renovated 19th-century home in the north end of Yorkville.

The history

The home was built in 1870 and was one of the original properties in the area. The sellers, both real estate agents, showed the home more than a dozen times when it was on the market in 2010, but ended up buying it themselves in 2011. They completed extensive renovations over several years, and now they’re downsizing to a smaller home in Rosedale.

Here’s the living room:

The dining area:

And the kitchen and family room:

On the floor plan, this area is called the “piano bar”:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as a study:

Here’s another bedroom:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom has a large dressing room and an ensuite bathroom:

There are two more bedrooms on the third floor:

Here’s the basement:

And there’s an in-ground pool in the backyard:

The fate

The buyers are moving from north of the city to be closer to the walkable amenities of downtown.

The sale

The sellers hoped to get between $6,400,000 and $6,500,000, so they listed high, expecting buyers to negotiate the asking price down. There were 13 showings over a four day period. After five days on the market and three offers, the sellers accepted one for $300,000 under asking.

By the numbers

• $6,450,000

• $17,756 in taxes (approximately)

• 5,038 square feet (including the basement)

• 7 parking spaces

• 5 days on MLS

• 5 bathrooms

• 5 bedrooms