Sale of the Week: The $1.4-million Wychwood home that set a new sale-price record

Listed At $1,295,000 Sold For $1,391,000

Address: 61 Marchmount Road

Neighbourhood: Wychwood

Agent: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Previously sold for: $239,000 in 1999, prior to a renovation in 2014

Listed at: $1,295,000

Sold for: $1,391,000

The history

The sellers bought the house 20 years ago, renovating it with Megan Carter Design in 2014. (Carter happens to live down the street.) The main floor was opened up to allow natural light to flow through, highlighting the exposed brick and imported wallpaper. Two second floor bathrooms were combined to create a large space that serves all four bedrooms and also houses the second-floor laundry. Despite loving the reno results, the sellers decided they needed more space for their now-adult children and two dogs.

The fate

The buyers are a young family who weren’t deterred by the lack of a private parking, as there is the opportunity to open up the back fence to create a parking pad off the alley behind the house.

The sale

Thanks to the recent reno, the sellers’ agents only needed to do minimal staging, freshening up some paint and carpeting. With the summer market going crazy, they decided to hold off on listing until the end of August. After numerous showings and four solid offers, the property sold for $96,000 over asking, setting a new sale price record for the street.

By the numbers

• $1,391,000

• $ 4,530.86 in taxes (2019)

• 2,000 square feet (including the basement)

• 7 days on MLS

• 4 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 potential parking spot