Houses

Sale of the Week: A sprawling Humber Valley home that’s known as the “starter castle”

By | Photography By Rob Holowka/Birdhouse Media |  

Listed At
$7,998,000
Sold For
$7,000,000

Address: 16 Edenbridge Drive
Neighbourhood: Humber Valley
Agent: Ana Santos, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Previously sold for: $2,200,000, in 2005, prior to a rebuild

The property

A 10,000-square-foot mansion backing onto St. George’s Golf and Country Club. The house has plenty of parking and a pretty back garden.

The history

In 2005, the sellers purchased a ranch-style bungalow on the property for slightly more than $2 million, and developed their vision for a rebuild. Then they worked with designer Tony Gornik to build a new home in the style of a French château, including a pool and a loggia—the indoor-outdoor patio with stone arches. The sellers raised a family here and held a membership at the golf club. Now, they’re retired and spend a lot of time in California, so they’ve decided to downsize.

The front door opens to a broad hallway:

Here’s the palatial eat-in kitchen:

The dining room:

The family room, which features a double-sided fireplace:

A look at the living room (and the other side of that fireplace):

A fancy spiral staircase:

On the upper level, the master bedroom, which also has a fireplace and plenty of room to hang out:

The master bathroom, where you can relax in the tub and watch golfers hack it up on the course:

On the lower level, an indoor pool:

The theatre, where, judging by the wall-mounted photographs, the sellers probably watched plenty of classic cinema:

The lower level has a wine cellar, too:

The 1,000-square-foot loggia is a great place to entertain. It even has a bug screen to keep guests comfortable:

The driveway has space for more than 10 vehicles:

The back garden looks pleasant, particularly in the summertime:

A look at the back of the house, in all of its golf course–adjacent glory:

The fate

The home has become iconic in the neighbourhood, according to the broker, who said it’s sometimes referred to as the “starter castle.” The buyers are a family who were attracted to the golf course views and loggia.

The sale

In 2017, the home was listed for $8.5 million and received several offers. It was listed exclusively for a time, but resurfaced on the market this year at $8 million, which yielded an attractive offer from the buyer. The sellers accepted $7 million, one of the highest sale prices ever in Etobicoke.

By the numbers

• $7,000,000
• $30,000 in taxes (approximately)
• 10,000 square feet (including basement)
• 165 days on MLS
• 7 bathrooms
• 4 bedrooms
• 12 parking spaces
• 3-car garage

Topics: Homes Houses Housing Market humber valley Real Estate sale of the week

 

