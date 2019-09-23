Sale of the Week: A $6.5M Rosedale estate that went for $830,000 over asking

Listed At $5,695,000 Sold For $6,525,000

Address: 71 Rowanwood Avenue

Neighbourhood: Rosedale

Agent: Gillian Oxley and Joseph Robert, Royal LePage Terrequity Oxley Robert Real Estate, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,365,000, in 2001

The property

A renovated five-bedroom manse in Rosedale.

The history

The sellers, who work in finance, raised a family here, completing extensive renovations over the years. They are downsizing to a smaller home because their kids have left the nest. They’re only moving a few blocks away because they love the neighbourhood.

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace:



The family room has a gas one:



Here’s the dining room, which also has a fireplace:



And the sizable kitchen:



It has a breakfast nook:



Here’s one of the five bedrooms:



And another:



They share this bathroom:



This is the master bedroom:



And its ensuite bathroom:



Here’s the backyard:



It’s perfect for entertaining:

The fate

The buyers are from the north end of Rosedale. They wanted to move to a home that was within walking distance of the Yonge Street strip.

The sale

The home was prepped for sale over three weeks. The sellers’ agent had the house painted and decluttered, and had the carpet in the master bedroom replaced with new hardwood floors. Anticipation for the home was built up ahead of the listing through word of mouth. The excitement led to a quick sale and the sellers looked at pre-emptive offers after two days. It sold for $830,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $6,525,000

• $22,634 in taxes (approximately)

• 5,806 square feet (including basement)

• 2 days on MLS

• 5 bathrooms

• 5 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces