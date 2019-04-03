Houses

House of the Week: $6.2 million for a modern Oakville mini-mansion with a killer backyard pool

By | Photography By Casey Goodale |  

Address: 168 Forestwood Drive
Neighbourhood: Oakville
Agents: Don Goodale and Brad Miller, Century 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $6,195,000
Previously sold for: $1,800,000, in 2016, prior to a rebuild

The place

A bright, contemporary custom home within walking distance of Lake Ontario.

The history

The sellers bought the small family home that originally stood on this lot, knocked it down and built this mini-mansion in its place. They finished construction in 2018.

Here’s the view from the foyer:

The living room has a fireplace:

And the dining room has a glassed-in wine cellar:

The kitchen:

And there’s also a ground-floor office:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor, all with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of them:

Another one:

And another:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s dressing room:

And the master ensuite:

The basement has a bar and exercise room:

And there’s a fifth bedroom down here:

And a home theatre:

Big selling point

The backyard has an outdoor kitchen, a poolside pavilion with a change room, and an outdoor living room with a gas fireplace and a TV:

If that’s not enough, the in-ground pool has two mini-waterfalls:

Possible deal breaker

The transitional design, with warm finishes and sharp lines, may not appeal to buyers looking for more purely modern homes.

By the numbers

• $6,195,000
• $9,343 in property taxes
• 4,875 square feet
• 2,580-square-foot basement
• 11 parking spaces
• 9 bathrooms
• 5 bedrooms

Topics: Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market Oakville

 

