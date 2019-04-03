House of the Week: $6.2 million for a modern Oakville mini-mansion with a killer backyard pool
Address: 168 Forestwood Drive
Neighbourhood: Oakville
Agents: Don Goodale and Brad Miller, Century 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $6,195,000
Previously sold for: $1,800,000, in 2016, prior to a rebuild
The place
A bright, contemporary custom home within walking distance of Lake Ontario.
The history
The sellers bought the small family home that originally stood on this lot, knocked it down and built this mini-mansion in its place. They finished construction in 2018.
Here’s the view from the foyer:
The living room has a fireplace:
And the dining room has a glassed-in wine cellar:
The kitchen:
And there’s also a ground-floor office:
There are four bedrooms on the second floor, all with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of them:
Another one:
And another:
And here’s the master bedroom:
The master bedroom’s dressing room:
And the master ensuite:
The basement has a bar and exercise room:
And there’s a fifth bedroom down here:
And a home theatre:
Big selling point
The backyard has an outdoor kitchen, a poolside pavilion with a change room, and an outdoor living room with a gas fireplace and a TV:
If that’s not enough, the in-ground pool has two mini-waterfalls:
Possible deal breaker
The transitional design, with warm finishes and sharp lines, may not appeal to buyers looking for more purely modern homes.
By the numbers
• $6,195,000
• $9,343 in property taxes
• 4,875 square feet
• 2,580-square-foot basement
• 11 parking spaces
• 9 bathrooms
• 5 bedrooms