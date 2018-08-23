Justin Bieber is rumoured to have bought a $5-million estate near Guelph

TMZ reports that Stratford’s own prodigal son, Justin Bieber, has just broken into the Southern Ontario property market in a big way: he has apparently purchased a $4.95-million, 101-acre estate near Guelph.

The property, at 6620 Concession 1 in Puslinch, Ontario, seems like the perfect place for Bieber and his fiancée, Hailey Baldwin, to set up house. Aside from the expansive lands, it comes with a 9,000-square-foot home with views of Puslinch Lake. The home has four bedrooms spread over two floors, including a master suite with super-tall cathedral ceilings and towering windows. A similarly soaring great room makes for a luxurious living and dining area. The property even has its own equestrian training facility, complete with an oval horse track.

The estate sold on July 24 after nearly four years on the market. It was initially listed for $5.9 million in 2014, before being relisted for a succession of lower asking prices. In 2017, a new broker took over the listing: Cliff Rego, of Rego Realty. He listed the property for $5.499 million before lowering the asking price to $4.95 million in May. Rego could not be reached for comment.

The sale has not closed yet. As a result, the identity of the buyer is not available on the public record. There are a few things that lend credence to TMZ’s story, though. For one thing, Puslinch is a mere hour’s drive away from Stratford, Bieber’s hometown, which he has been visiting frequently lately—most recently a few days ago. And Cliff Rego, the broker, recently Instagrammed a picture of himself at a party with with Bieber and his dad, Jeremy Bieber. That photo was removed from Rego’s Instagram minutes before this article was published, which only makes the Bieber connection seem even likelier.