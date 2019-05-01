Integral House is for sale again

In some ways it’s the ultimate Rosedale home: a 17,000-square-foot residence with wraparound ravine views and a living room big enough to accommodate up to 200 guests a time. But Integral House, located on Roxborough Drive, is not for everyone. Originally built for math-textbook magnate James Stewart, who died in 2014, the super-modern home sat on the market for almost a year and a half before it finally sold, in 2016, to Mark Machin, the president and CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and one of the most potent players in Canadian finance. Now, less than three years after closing on the property for $14.95 million, Machin has put Integral House back on the market.

The asking price, this time around, is $21.5 million. (The original sellers initially tried to get $28 million, before eventually accepting Machin’s offer for half of that.) The listing agent, Janet Lindsay of Chestnut Park, didn’t respond to requests for comment, and an email to Machin’s executive assistant went unreturned.

Whoever buys Integral House will be getting something unique in the city. The house was designed by Shim-Sutcliffe Architects to Stewart’s specifications, and it has many unusual features. The giant living room was made to function as an intimate concert hall, the passage to the upper level is lined with handcrafted panels of blue glass, the doorknobs are sculpted to resemble the mathematical integral symbol, and the lower-level office has a curved bank of windows with views of Rosedale’s tree canopy.