House of the Week: $2.5 million for a maze-like mini-mansion in North York
Address: 202 Bogert Ave.
Neighbourhood: Lansing
Agents: Jina Kim, Broker, Right at Home Realty
Price:$2,488,000
Previously sold for: $502,000 in 2009
The place
A newly-built six-bedroom home that’s equal parts modern and rustic.
The history
In 2016, the current owner demolished the run-of-the-mill one-and-a-half-storey house that used to occupy this lot and built a new one in its place.
The entrance has a unique layout:
Here’s the kitchen and dining room:
There’s a gas fireplace in the living room:
There are four bedrooms at the top of these oak stairs, plus more seating space to the right:
Here’s the pseudo ground floor. There’s also an office and a balcony up here:
Here’s the master bedroom. There are custom barn doors throughout the house:
The ensuite has a giant soaker tub and another gas fireplace:
Plus a massive shower:
Here’s another bedroom:
There’s a huge stone deck and some green space out back:
The basement is set up as a potential separate apartment. It even has heated floors:
Big selling point
The open-concept main floor—with a combined kitchen, dining and living space—has funky custom light fixtures, high ceilings and luxury finishes. It’s perfect for hosting parties or for families who like spending time together.
Possible deal-breaker
This place has a lot of stairs, so older couples or anyone who’d rather save the elliptical workout for the gym should look elsewhere.
By the numbers
• $2,488,000
• $10,006.92 in property taxes
• 3,700 square feet
• 6 bedrooms
• 6 parking spaces
• 5 bathrooms
• 2 gas fireplaces
• 1 stone deck