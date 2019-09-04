House of the Week: $2.5 million for a maze-like mini-mansion in North York

Address: 202 Bogert Ave.

Neighbourhood: Lansing

Agents: Jina Kim, Broker, Right at Home Realty

Price:$2,488,000

Previously sold for: $502,000 in 2009

The place

A newly-built six-bedroom home that’s equal parts modern and rustic.

The history

In 2016, the current owner demolished the run-of-the-mill one-and-a-half-storey house that used to occupy this lot and built a new one in its place.

The entrance has a unique layout:

Here’s the kitchen and dining room:

There’s a gas fireplace in the living room:

There are four bedrooms at the top of these oak stairs, plus more seating space to the right:

Here’s the pseudo ground floor. There’s also an office and a balcony up here:

Here’s the master bedroom. There are custom barn doors throughout the house:

The ensuite has a giant soaker tub and another gas fireplace:

Plus a massive shower:

Here’s another bedroom:

There’s a huge stone deck and some green space out back:

The basement is set up as a potential separate apartment. It even has heated floors:

Big selling point

The open-concept main floor—with a combined kitchen, dining and living space—has funky custom light fixtures, high ceilings and luxury finishes. It’s perfect for hosting parties or for families who like spending time together.

Possible deal-breaker

This place has a lot of stairs, so older couples or anyone who’d rather save the elliptical workout for the gym should look elsewhere.

By the numbers

• $2,488,000

• $10,006.92 in property taxes

• 3,700 square feet

• 6 bedrooms

• 6 parking spaces

• 5 bathrooms

• 2 gas fireplaces

• 1 stone deck