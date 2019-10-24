House of the Week: $1.6 million for a beach-side home near the R.C. Harris plant

Address: 16 Courcelette Rd.

Neighbourhood: Birchcliffe-Cliffside

Agents: Jess Brown and Tory Brown, Royal LePage Estate Realty

Price:$1,599,000

Previously sold for: $950,000 in 2018

The place

A homey yet stylish semi-detached house, located just a few blocks from the beach. The backyard is ideal for entertaining, with a big back patio, a wood-burning fireplace and an intimate wood-panelled studio.

The history

Originally built in 1912, it underwent major renovations in 2018.

The front door opens to a mudroom:

There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the living room:

The kitchen:

Here’s the dining room:

Kick back and relax in the Muskoka room:

Upstairs, the master bedroom, which connects to a lounge area:

The lounge area has big closets and opens to a private balcony:

This is the master bathroom:

Another upstairs bedroom:

A look at the patio, where you could host an awesome summer cookout:

Here’s an overhead view of the backyard:

The backyard has an insulated studio, which could function as a workout space (or a not-so-secret hideout):

The house is right near the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, one of Toronto’s cooler pieces of art deco architecture (for sun and surf worshippers, there’s also a nice little triangle of beach just beyond):

Big selling point

Proximity to the waterfront is a major bonus. Fitness buffs can practise yoga in the backyard studio before taking their paddle board out to the beach.

Possible deal-breaker

There’s no bathroom on the main floor, which could be a problem for anyone who struggles with stairs. Also, the backyard is treeless, so you’ll have to invest in a pretty big umbrella.

By the numbers