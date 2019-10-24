House of the Week: $1.6 million for a beach-side home near the R.C. Harris plant
Address: 16 Courcelette Rd.
Neighbourhood: Birchcliffe-Cliffside
Agents: Jess Brown and Tory Brown, Royal LePage Estate Realty
Price:$1,599,000
Previously sold for: $950,000 in 2018
The place
A homey yet stylish semi-detached house, located just a few blocks from the beach. The backyard is ideal for entertaining, with a big back patio, a wood-burning fireplace and an intimate wood-panelled studio.
The history
Originally built in 1912, it underwent major renovations in 2018.
The front door opens to a mudroom:
There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the living room:
The kitchen:
Here’s the dining room:
Kick back and relax in the Muskoka room:
Upstairs, the master bedroom, which connects to a lounge area:
The lounge area has big closets and opens to a private balcony:
This is the master bathroom:
Another upstairs bedroom:
A look at the patio, where you could host an awesome summer cookout:
Here’s an overhead view of the backyard:
The backyard has an insulated studio, which could function as a workout space (or a not-so-secret hideout):
The house is right near the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, one of Toronto’s cooler pieces of art deco architecture (for sun and surf worshippers, there’s also a nice little triangle of beach just beyond):
Big selling point
Proximity to the waterfront is a major bonus. Fitness buffs can practise yoga in the backyard studio before taking their paddle board out to the beach.
Possible deal-breaker
There’s no bathroom on the main floor, which could be a problem for anyone who struggles with stairs. Also, the backyard is treeless, so you’ll have to invest in a pretty big umbrella.
By the numbers
- $1,599,000
- $5,957.12 in property taxes
- 1633 square feet
- 4 bedrooms
- 3 bathrooms
- 1 parking space
- 1 fireplace
- 1 insulated backyard studio