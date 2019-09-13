Hot Listing: A $4.25 million beautifully landscaped home in King City
Address: 175 Warren Road.
Neighbourhood: King City
Price:$4,250,000
The place
A recently completed four bedroom home on a quiet street in King City where you can walk to the GO Train station in 10 minutes
Here’s the entrance:
The eat-in kitchen opens onto the family room:
Speaking of the family room, it has a sliding glass wall:
The master suite has two walk-in closets and two bathrooms:
The master bath has a heated floor
A walk-in closet of your dreams:
Here’s another bedroom:
Bedroom 3 can double as a workout or homework room:
Bedroom 4 also has an ensuite:
Outside there’s a covered eating area overlooking the pool and poolhouse:
The view from above:
Big selling point
Impeccable materials and design combined wth the perfect location, close to GO as well as top local shops and stores, along with the bright light -filled spaces make this on of the most exciting listings on the market at the moment.