Hot Listing: A $4.25 million beautifully landscaped home in King City

Address: 175 Warren Road.

Neighbourhood: King City

Price:$4,250,000

The place

A recently completed four bedroom home on a quiet street in King City where you can walk to the GO Train station in 10 minutes

Here’s the entrance:

The eat-in kitchen opens onto the family room:

Speaking of the family room, it has a sliding glass wall:

The master suite has two walk-in closets and two bathrooms:

The master bath has a heated floor

A walk-in closet of your dreams:

Here’s another bedroom:

Bedroom 3 can double as a workout or homework room:

Bedroom 4 also has an ensuite:

Outside there’s a covered eating area overlooking the pool and poolhouse:

The view from above:

Big selling point

Impeccable materials and design combined wth the perfect location, close to GO as well as top local shops and stores, along with the bright light -filled spaces make this on of the most exciting listings on the market at the moment.