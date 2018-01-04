Houses

Airbnb of the Week: $66 per night for an urban cottage with a wood-burning stove

Address: 94 Croft Street
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Price: $66 per night

The place

A rustic, homey laneway cottage with some fiery history.

The history

The home was built at the turn of the century, originally as a “warm bed house,” in which migrant workers constructing the brick houses on Brunswick Avenue would sleep between shifts. The current owner, a yoga teacher, has been living here with her daughter for 23 years. They call it the “gnome home”. A previous owner in the 1980s built a rear addition.

Inside, the front door opens directly onto the living room:

The wood-burning stove is key in winter:

Up the stairs are two bedrooms and the bathroom. The floors are original:

This bedroom has a loft that’s accessed by a ladder:

There’s a single bed up here, too (the host has fashioned a curtain to block the sun from the skylight):

Here’s the kitchen:

The second bedroom is currently being used as a yoga space (that’s a yoga swing), but also has a queen-sized Murphy bed:

Major perks

With rustic touches and loft space, the place is a little bit like camping in the city.

Possible deal breaker

If you’re searching for “luxury accommodation,” this isn’t it.

By the numbers

• $66 per night
• 4 guests
• 3 beds
• 2 lofts
• 1 backyard oasis
• 1 yoga swing

