Airbnb of the Week: $450 per night for a Parkdale Victorian with a claw-foot tub in the kitchen

Airbnb of the Week: $450 per night for a Parkdale Victorian with a claw-foot tub in the kitchen

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Price: $450 per night (cheaper in November)

The place

A three-storey, red brick Victorian semi in Parkdale.

The history

The hosts are a young family (the parents are an interior designer and a professor) who bought the 130-year-old home in 2004. They rented it out for the next four years while they were living abroad. After finishing a multi-year renovation in 2014, they moved out—but they kept the house as a rental property.

The hosts were totally against a bland condo-style reno, so the house still has many antique quirks. They bought the paper kudu sculpture from an artist in Cape Town:

The chairs are from Structube, and they found the dining room table on Kijiji. It was made in 1850 and sourced from a nunnery in Quebec:

They wanted a bathtub in the kitchen so they could soak after a long day at work without missing out on conversation. It ended up being perfect for their daughter’s baths:

They kept the original pine flooring, and added maple counters in the kitchen:

There’s another claw-foot tub in the upstairs bathroom:

The master bedroom has a minimalist king-sized bed:

There’s a back patio, too:

Major perks

There’s a bathtub in the kitchen. Enough said.

Possible deal breaker

Since the place is good for up to 10 guests, actually enjoying the kitchen tub could prove slightly awkward.

By the numbers

• 3,000 square feet

• $450 per night

• 10 guests

• 5 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 kitchen tub