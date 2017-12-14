Airbnb of the Week: $418 per night for a designer semi across from Stanley Park

Airbnb of the Week: $418 per night for a designer semi across from Stanley Park

Address: 12 Stanley Avenue

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Price: $418 per night

The place

A bright, mid-century-inspired semi directly across from Stanley Park.

The history

The owners are a real estate agent and a set designer. This house was designed by Donald Chong Studio, and has all sorts of luxurious touches, including a cedar-lined front entryway, Caesarstone kitchen counters and white oak flooring.

There’s a sitting room off the entranceway. Much of the decor was inspired by mid-century design:

The marble dining room table seats eight (and there’s also a high chair and booster seat for kids):

In the kitchen, guests have access to pots, pans, place settings for eight, a French press coffee maker and a microwave:

The family room has an HBC blanket, cowhide rug and artsy collage wall:

The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open onto a back deck:

Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom, with a Berber carpet, a king-sized bed and Egyptian cotton linens:

It connects to a bathroom retreat, with a soaker tub, heated floors and an antique crystal chandelier. There’s a door to a private deck:

The sink is made of marble:

Here’s the second bedroom:

Major perks

The details are above and beyond any hotel experience: guests get a gift card for Nadège, a nearby bakery, plush cotton robes and slippers, biodegradable bath products from a local salon, use of an iPhone for local calls and a Tesla charging station.

Possible deal breaker

Non-Tesla-owning guests may feel inadequate.

By the numbers

• 1,400 square feet

• $418 per night

• 95 walk score

• 6 guests

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 soaker tub