Airbnb of the Week: $418 per night for a designer semi across from Stanley Park
Address: 12 Stanley Avenue
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Price: $418 per night
The place
A bright, mid-century-inspired semi directly across from Stanley Park.
The history
The owners are a real estate agent and a set designer. This house was designed by Donald Chong Studio, and has all sorts of luxurious touches, including a cedar-lined front entryway, Caesarstone kitchen counters and white oak flooring.
There’s a sitting room off the entranceway. Much of the decor was inspired by mid-century design:
The marble dining room table seats eight (and there’s also a high chair and booster seat for kids):
In the kitchen, guests have access to pots, pans, place settings for eight, a French press coffee maker and a microwave:
The family room has an HBC blanket, cowhide rug and artsy collage wall:
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open onto a back deck:
Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom, with a Berber carpet, a king-sized bed and Egyptian cotton linens:
It connects to a bathroom retreat, with a soaker tub, heated floors and an antique crystal chandelier. There’s a door to a private deck:
The sink is made of marble:
Here’s the second bedroom:
Major perks
The details are above and beyond any hotel experience: guests get a gift card for Nadège, a nearby bakery, plush cotton robes and slippers, biodegradable bath products from a local salon, use of an iPhone for local calls and a Tesla charging station.
Possible deal breaker
Non-Tesla-owning guests may feel inadequate.
By the numbers
• 1,400 square feet
• $418 per night
• 95 walk score
• 6 guests
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 soaker tub