Airbnb of the Week: From $395 per night for an ultra-chic PEC getaway

Address: 18744 Loyalist Parkway

Neighbourhood: Hillier

Price: $395 per night

The place

A solar-powered two-bedroom bungalow in the middle of a field in Prince Edward County.

The history

The home was built three years ago. The current owners, a Toronto realtor couple, bought the property in July. They didn’t need to do any major renovations to transform it into a cozy retreat from the city, but they added a flashy kitchen backsplash, installed retro lighting throughout and expanded the back deck.

The couple hired designers Christine Flynn, of Love the Design, and Ashley Davidson, who sourced a mix of vintage pieces and new furniture from places like Article, CB2 and Restoration Hardware:

The floors all have radiant heating. The vintage collage wall is a specialty of Flynn’s:

The eight-seater dining room table is a vintage piece from France they found at 507Antiques. It weighs over 3,000 pounds:

The bedrooms both have brand-new mattresses, memory foam pillows and Brooklinen sheets:

Here’s the other bedroom:

The details are impeccable, and very Instagrammable:

The bathrooms are quite spacious:

Here’s that new backyard deck, which gets great sunsets:

Major perks

The house is remote, but it’s close enough to some of Prince Edward County’s best food and wine (Norman Hardie, The Courage, the Drake Devonshire). Plus, there’s a 50 per cent discount for anyone who rents the place by the month.

Possible deal breaker

With so many art pieces and delicate accessories, this isn’t a great place for families with small kids.

By the numbers

• 1,500 square feet

• $395 per night

• 4 guests

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 BBQ