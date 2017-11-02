Airbnb of the Week: From $395 per night for an ultra-chic PEC getaway
Address: 18744 Loyalist Parkway
Neighbourhood: Hillier
Price: $395 per night
The place
A solar-powered two-bedroom bungalow in the middle of a field in Prince Edward County.
The history
The home was built three years ago. The current owners, a Toronto realtor couple, bought the property in July. They didn’t need to do any major renovations to transform it into a cozy retreat from the city, but they added a flashy kitchen backsplash, installed retro lighting throughout and expanded the back deck.
The couple hired designers Christine Flynn, of Love the Design, and Ashley Davidson, who sourced a mix of vintage pieces and new furniture from places like Article, CB2 and Restoration Hardware:
The floors all have radiant heating. The vintage collage wall is a specialty of Flynn’s:
The eight-seater dining room table is a vintage piece from France they found at 507Antiques. It weighs over 3,000 pounds:
The bedrooms both have brand-new mattresses, memory foam pillows and Brooklinen sheets:
Here’s the other bedroom:
The details are impeccable, and very Instagrammable:
The bathrooms are quite spacious:
Here’s that new backyard deck, which gets great sunsets:
Major perks
The house is remote, but it’s close enough to some of Prince Edward County’s best food and wine (Norman Hardie, The Courage, the Drake Devonshire). Plus, there’s a 50 per cent discount for anyone who rents the place by the month.
Possible deal breaker
With so many art pieces and delicate accessories, this isn’t a great place for families with small kids.
By the numbers
• 1,500 square feet
• 4 guests
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 BBQ