Airbnb of the Week: From $275 per night for a Bellwoods suite with a garden oasis

Address: 76 Crawford Street

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Price: $275 per night

The place

A brightly decorated one-bedroom apartment with a dreamy backyard.

The place is packed with trinkets picked up on the host’s travels. The mask above the door is from a trip to Bali. It’s supposed to ward off evil spirits:

Off the entranceway is a chic eating area:

The kitchen floor is made of porcelain tile, and the countertop is moulded glass. The bedroom is through that bright yellow wall:

The living area has a gas fireplace and sliding doors that open onto the backyard:

The bedroom, complete with an ensuite bathroom, has a cute window seat:

The lush backyard has a hammock, and there’s a barbecue back here, too:

The history

The owner, a real estate rep, bought the home in 2008, after which he gutted it and transformed it into three units. He currently lives on the upper floors with his husband, a set designer.

Major perks

The hosts have their own entrance, so guest privacy is guaranteed.

Possible deal breaker

Guests may have to wait until spring to make good use of the hammock. In any case, with Trinity Bellwoods park steps away, a backyard could seem like an unnecessary extra.

By the numbers

• 1,000 square feet

• $275 per night

• 4 guests

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 1 hammock