The 10 most popular Houses of the Week of 2018

Even in 2018, with condos sprouting up throughout the city, owning a house remains the ultimate life goal for many Torontonians. Little wonder so many people flock to Toronto Life for House of the Week, our recurring glimpse at some of the best, most interesting and most extravagant houses for sale in the GTA. Here are the 10 houses readers spent the most time with this past year: