Here are three of the most expensive cottages currently on the market

Owning a cottage—any cottage—is a luxury. But owning one of these cottages? That’s something else entirely. Here’s a look at three of the most expensive cottages currently on the market within easy driving distance of Toronto.

108 Scully Road

Where: Rosseau

Nearest body of water: Lake Joseph

Water frontage: Over 2,000 feet

Square footage: 7,000 square feet

Asking price: $12,900,000

Agent: Paul Crammond, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Lake Joseph is arguably the most sought-after waterfront address in all of cottage country. As a result, the shoreline has been chopped up into hundreds of lots, the best of which have a few hundred feet of shoreline. But the owners of 108 Scully decided a long time ago that a few hundred wasn’t enough. According to the selling agent, they started buying and consolidating land on a small bay on the east side of the lake about three decades ago. Eventually, they’d accumulated enough continuous acreage to assemble a large estate, with almost 2,000 feet of lake frontage. They demolished an existing cottage to make way for this Muskoka mansion, which was completed in 1998.

Here’s the aerial view. Note the two enormous boathouses. One of them has a guest suite with a kitchenette:





The living and dining area is lined with fir:





The great room has an old-Muskoka appearance, complete with giant stone fireplace:





The master bedroom has a more modern look:





As does the master ensuite:

155 Burgess Road

Where: Rosseau

Nearest body of water: Lake Rosseau

Water frontage: 492 feet

Square footage: 6,700 square feet

Asking price: $14,950,000

Agent: Todd Adair, Cayman Marshall International Realty Inc.

Whoever buys this place will have something in common with Drake. (Other than extreme wealth, that is.) The cottage, a new build on the north end of Lake Rosseau, was designed by Ferris Rafauli, the same guy responsible for Drizzy’s Bridle Path pile. Unlike Aubrey’s abode, this place melds with its surroundings, somewhat. It has cottagey flourishes, like a great room with a wall of windows facing the water. On the way down to the lakeshore there’s an elaborate granite patio, complete with an infinity pool.

The cottage has a modern take on the classic Muskoka great room. The fireplace is sleek and gas-powered, and there’s space for an HDTV:





The bedrooms wouldn’t be out of place in a multi-million-dollar downtown condo:





And here’s the backyard infinity pool. The cottage also has a tennis court:

1256 Hemlock Point Road

Where: Port Sandfield

Nearest body of water: Lake Joseph

Water frontage: 326 feet

Square footage: 7,000 square feet

Asking price: $9,795,000

Agent: Bob Clarke, Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Clarke Muskoka Realty, Brokerage

This cottage was completed in spring 2017 by Hemlock Developments. It has some typical cottage-country elements—a large screened-in “Muskoka room,” a two-slip boathouse with sleeping quarters, a great room with a stone fireplace—but it also has a lot in common with the super-modern mini-mansions being built in places like Forest Hill. There’s a sauna, a steam room, a gym and a wine cellar with room for hundreds of bottles. The house’s lights and audiovisual systems can be controlled with iPads or smartphones. Also, for those who hate waddling over slimy rocks, the selling agent says this place is situated on one of the few parts of Lake Joseph with a sandy shoreline.

Here’s the great room:





The Muskoka room, with sliding doors to the back patio:





The dining area:





And the kitchen:





The house has five bedrooms. Here’s one of them:





And here’s the master bedroom:





The three-slip boathouse has a guest suite on the second floor, complete with a bathroom and kitchenette: