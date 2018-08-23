Cottage of the Week: $2.7 million for a homey Lake Simcoe property an hour from Toronto

Cottage of the Week: $2.7 million for a homey Lake Simcoe property an hour from Toronto

Address: 176 Hedge Road, Georgina

Agent: Marina Bulman, Distinction Realty, Ltd.

Price: $2,690,000

The place

A recently built three-bedroom cottage on Lake Simcoe, just an hour drive from Toronto.

From the road, the place looks unassuming:

There’s plenty of porch space:

Inside, the front door opens directly onto a dining area:

Which flows into the rest of the main floor:

The main living area has a peaked pine roof, oak floors and a stone fireplace:

An extra-high window lets in light:

Here’s the view from the porch:

The coffered ceilings continue into the country-chic kitchen:

Which has marble countertops, a disguised fridge and a gas range:

There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

Another one has a stone fireplace:

Downstairs, there’s some empty space for the buyers to fill:

There’s another bedroom and ensuite down here, too:

Because of the property’s slope, the basement opens directly onto a cobblestone path that leads down to the water:

Outside, there’s a picturesque dining area:

And, of course, the beautifully turquoise Lake Simcoe waters:

The history

The owners are a Dutch-Canadian couple who lived in The Netherlands for 15 years before returning to Toronto in 2007. They loved Hedge Road’s proximity to the city, so they searched for years for a weekend retreat on the street. Finally, they bought a small, 50-year-old cottage in 2013. They had it totally rebuilt in 2015 by timber-frame construction company Normerica.

Big selling point

The drive time is unbeatable. The buyers can relax with a gin and tonic by the lake while all their friends are still stuck in traffic on the 400. A committed cottager could even manage a daily commute from here to downtown Toronto.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no dock, making swimming and boating a challenge.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $2,690,000

• $11,721 in taxes (2018)

• 3,000 square feet

• 110 feet of waterfront

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms