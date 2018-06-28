Cottage of the Week: $4.8 million for a palatial Georgian Bay estate

Cottage of the Week: $4.8 million for a palatial Georgian Bay estate

Address: Cambria Island, Pointe au Baril

Agent: George Webster, Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty, Brokerage

Price: $4,795,000

The place

A fully furnished Pointe au Baril compound on a four-and-half-acre west-facing island lot directly across from Ojibway Island.

The main lodge has a timber frame, 18-foot ceilings and oodles of natural light (kids could put on many a performance on that rug):

A stone fireplace and antler chandelier make the plush living room a little more rustic:

The kitchen is like something out of an Ina Garten video. It has a six-burner gas range:

There’s a separate dining room surrounded by windows:

And another lounge space (with a heavily stocked bar):

Al fresco dining is also a possibility:

There are ten bedrooms in total, including six in the main lodge. The master bedroom is seriously airy, with a four-poster bed that was handmade in Colorado:

Waking up to that view would be pretty nice:

Here’s the deck off the main lodge:

The guest cabin is located a little further toward the lake. Here’s the sitting room:

And a pretty comfy bedroom:

Right behind it are two more bunkies:

There’s even a screened-in “gym hut”:

The dock has lots of space for boats:

The history

Architectural firm Ridgley Projects Inc. finished building the compound 12 years ago.

Big selling point

The property comes furnished, so new owners won’t have to worry about filling the enormous space with enough stuff to make it seem homey. Plus, parents concerned about entertaining the kids all summer can enroll them in the Ojibway Club’s tennis camp.

Possible deal breaker

With so much space to spare, it might be hard to find excuses to keep friends and family away. (Not that the owner would necessarily want to do that.)

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $4,795,000

• $11,584 in taxes (2017)

• 3,200 square-foot main lodge

• 18-foot ceilings

• 6 + 4 bedrooms

• 6 bathrooms

• 3 bunkies

• 4.38 acres