Cottage of the Week: $3.8 million for a renovated retreat on Lake Joseph

Address: 62 Tall Timbers Road, Seguin, Ontario

Agent: Paul Heenan, Johnston and Daniel Rushbrooke Realty, Brokerage

Price: $3,795,000

The place

A contemporary cottage on Lake Joseph that recently underwent a massive renovation.

There’s a two-car garage with a steel roof, ensuring expensive cars won’t ever get ruined by some off-season hail:

The landscaping is extensive:

The buyers will never have to chop wood again:

The entrance sets the tone with a red Muskoka chair:

Inside, the entrance is perfect for showing off an art collection. There are four bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms. Buyers have the option of purchasing the place furnished:

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops:

There are a few rustic touches, like the red canoe and antler chandelier:

Six sliding doors open to a 90-foot-long cedar deck:

There’s a fire pit surrounded by granite (and more red Muskoka chairs):

And there’s a granite path down to the water:

Where there’s a massive dock and boathouse that face south:

Here’s what it’s like inside the boathouse:

And the view from the water:

The history

The cottage was originally built in the 1980s. A realtor couple bought it three years ago and transformed it into a modern retreat. They turned six smaller bedrooms into four larger suites, and swapped the pine floors for engineered oak. They also added the dock and a two-car garage.

Big selling point

There are plenty of outdoor chilling areas, but with a 65-inch TV and Bose surround sound system, rainy days wouldn’t be so bad, either. Since the cottage is winterized and easily accessible by car, the new owners could potentially live here year-round.

Possible deal breaker

Or, you could buy a place in Rosedale for a similar price.

By the numbers

• $3,795,000

• $8,703 in taxes (2018)

• 3,500 square feet

• 200 feet of waterfront

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 1 acre