Cottage of the Week: $3.3 million for a window-lined retreat on a private Georgian Bay island

Address: 136 Eshpabekong Island, Georgian Bay

Agent: George Webster, Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty, Brokerage

Price: $3,285,000

The place

A solar-powered three-bedroom cottage on a private four-island archipelago in southern Georgian Bay. The island is called Eshpabekong, the Huron word for “the high place.” The cottage sits 50 feet above water level.

The island used to have only a few scrub birch and sand cherry trees. The sellers planted all the white pines themselves:

Inside, every angle has views of the bay:

Slate tiles give the place a rustic look (and they don’t show dirt):

The owners have filled the interior with Canadiana-inspired antiques, like a wood-burning stove:

There’s another one in the master bedroom:

Another bedroom is equipped with bunk beds:

The stairs lead to this window-lined office area, with 360-degree views of the bay:

There are a total of three screened-in porch areas. Here’s one:

There’s a manmade protective harbour for the dock area, which is handy because the waters in the bay can get quite rough:

And here’s a shot from above that shows off the smooth granite and clear waters:

The history

The sellers bought the collection of islands in 1989. At the time, they owned a another summer spot in Honey Harbour, so they didn’t finish building this cottage until 1995. They’re selling so they can buy another property nearby.

Big selling point

For families who want to expand, the sellers already have zoning approval for a second cottage and two sleeping cabins.

Possible deal breaker

The buyers will have to invest in a heavy-duty boat for the trip from the marina to the island.

By the numbers

• $3,285,000

• $9,557 in taxes (2017)

• 2,100 square feet

• 17 acres

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms