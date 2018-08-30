Cottage of the Week: $2.3 million for a Muskoka property steeped in history

Address: 46 Roe Rd., Huntsville, ON

Agent: Megan McLeod, Sotheby’s International Realty, Brokerage

Price: $2,295,000

The place

A sprawling five-bedroom bungalow on the shores of Huntsville’s Fairy Lake.

The cottage sits on nine acres of land. There’s a stream running through the property and a grassy, tree-dotted field right next to the lake:

Inside, the dining area gets tons of natural light:

Thanks to some high ceilings and a half-moon window, so does this spacious living area—which was added to the house as part of a later addition:

There are five bedrooms in the main cottage. This one opens right up to a lounge area:

This one has a view of the water:

Here’s another porch area that faces the water:

The original living room has a stone wood-burning fireplace and walls covered in paintings by the owner’s father:

Up a wooden spiral staircase is a small office nook and another bedroom:

Outside, there’s a guest house with two additional bedrooms, a living space and bathroom:

The shoreline has a natural sandy beach:

And there’s also a treehouse, just for fun:

The place faces west, meaning there are tons of stellar sunsets:

The history

The property has been in the same family for over 75 years. It was purchased by the current owner’s father, Oscar Fairman, an artist who regularly painted with members of the Group of Seven, in the 1940s, and the first cabin was constructed in the 1950s. When the owners decided to live there year-round to raise their family, they added a few more extensions to the cottage, in 1990 and 1999. Now that they’re older, they’re finding the property upkeep challenging.

Big selling point

The beach area, treehouse and large green lawn make for a very kid-friendly setup. Adults can observe the antics from the deck, chardonnay in hand.

Possible deal breaker

We’d hate to be on lawnmower duty.

By the numbers

• $2,295,000

• $10,055 in taxes (2018)

• 5,236 square feet

• 230 feet of waterfront

• 9 acres

• 5 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms