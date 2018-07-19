Cottage of the Week: $2.2 million for a spacious log cabin near Huntsville

Address: 55 Easy Street, Huntsville, ON

Agent: John Aben, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage, Huntsville

Price: $2,195,000

The place

An airy log home on Lake Vernon with a bunkie, boathouse, games room and a functioning maple syrup shack.

There’s a bonfire pit ideal for marshmallow toasting:

The garage has an empty second-floor that’s advertised as a potential kids hangout area:

The inside is basically a shrine to pine. The coffered ceilings elevate the style slightly:

There’s a wood-burning fireplace for chilly evenings playing board games:

This lounge area has views of the lake:

The games room is impressive:

The main cottage has five bedrooms: two upstairs and three on the main level. There’s extra hosting space in the adorable bunkie:

It also boasts a pretty awesome view:

The rooftop deck on the boathouse is begging to host some epic summer parties:

Here’s the property from above:

The history

The home was built in 1998. The current owners purchased it in the early 2000s and added the boathouse. They’re moving on because their kids are older and the place doesn’t get used as much as it used to.

Big selling point

Most traditional log cabins can feel a little too cozy (i.e. tiny), but this one has enough space for the new owners to function as a pseudo hotel when their friends inevitably beg to come up for a weekend. Lake Vernon is a slightly farther drive than some of the more popular Muskoka lakes, but that means it’s also more peaceful and likely free of interruptions from water jet-packing neighbours.

Possible deal breaker

What with all that pine, the new owners are pretty much wedded to a rustic decor scheme.

By the numbers

• $2,195,000

• $9,747 in taxes (2017)

• 3,600 total square feet

• 387 feet of waterfront

• 5 + 1 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2.3 acres