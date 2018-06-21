Cottage of the Week: $2.4 million for a custom-built Lake Joseph retreat

Cottage of the Week: $2.4 million for a custom-built Lake Joseph retreat

Address: 22 Playfair Island, Unit 3

Neighbourhood: Lake Joseph, Muskoka

Agents: Linda Ratkovsky and Paul Heenan, Johnston and Daniel Rushbrooke Realty, Brokerage

Price: $2,390,000

The place

A beautifully designed, Anne of Green Gables–inspired cottage on the western shores of Lake Joseph’s Playfair Island (a five-minute boat ride from Gordon Bay Marina).

The back of the cottage has a grassy field perfect for setting up badminton matches:

Instead of a television, the sitting room faces a stone fireplace that spans two storeys:

This slightly more casual (and greener-hued) lounge area is behind the sitting room. The room has coffered ceilings and custom millwork throughout:

There’s yet another sitting area below the staircase. The floors are all made from antiqued hemlock and ash:

The kitchen has granite countertops, and two islands:

The dining room table can easily fit 12 guests:

There are six colourful bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

This one has two single daybeds:

Here’s one of the four bathrooms, with a double vanity and soaker tub:

The history

The seller is in the construction industry. He had the place custom-built for his family in 2007. Now that the kids have grown up, the family has decided to move on.

Big selling point

The cottage is beautifully crafted, with just the right mix of modern amenities and rustic charm. Plus, the western exposure ensures epic sunsets.

Possible deal breaker

The property is accessible only by boat, but there’s no boathouse.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $2,390,000

• $8,410 in taxes (2014)

• 3,700 square feet

• 426 feet of waterfront

• 6 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 acres