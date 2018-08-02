Cottage of the Week: $2.2 million for a charming 90-year-old cottage on Lake of Bays

Cottage of the Week: $2.2 million for a charming 90-year-old cottage on Lake of Bays

Address: 1054 Kelly Road, Baysville

Agent: Megan McLeod, Sotheby’s International Realty Inc.

Price: $2,195,000

The place

A nearly 90-year-old Craftsman cottage that has received some swanky upgrades over the years.

The two-storey entrance maximizes light:

The main living space has a peaked roof and a stone fireplace:

Through the living room is this tranquil screened-in porch, which has massive windows that provide lake views as soon as you enter the cottage:

The kitchen was part of a 2009 reno (yes, that’s a Wolf range):

There are four bedrooms in the main cottage, all equally plush:

Here’s another:

The master bath is certainly not rustic:

There’s a loft space, with a three-piece bathroom, that would be ideal for kids’ slumber parties:

The al-fresco dining situation is enviable:

As is the indoor one:

Down by the water, there’s a spacious dock and two-level, two-slip boathouse (the top of which has hosted a few wedding receptions):

Here’s the view from above. The cottage has a southern exposure:

There’s also a cute bunkie, which brings the total bedroom count to five:

Here’s the inside:

The place is called Birch Haven, at least according to the sign above the two-car garage:

The history

The cottage was originally built in 1931, and it has only been owned by two families. The sellers are retirees who bought the place in 1987 to use as a summer gathering place for their kids and grandkids. They renovated in 2009, making sure the addition perfectly blended with the original structure, and moved in permanently a year later. Now that their kids are living farther away, they’ve decided to sell.

Big selling point

Thanks to the top-quality reno, the buyers will get all the historic vibes without any quirky inconveniences. Plus, Bigwin Island Golf Club, a private course on 550 acres, is just a 15-minute drive away. Memberships are sold out, but the sellers are willing to transfer theirs to the new owners.

Possible deal breaker

There’s a second kitchen, which might strike some buyers as odd or unnecessary. But the extra prep space could be helpful in a party situation:

By the numbers

• $2,195,000

• $7,163 in taxes (2018)

• 3,023 square feet

• 223 feet of waterfront

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 2 kitchens

• 1.23 acres

• 1 bunkie