Cottage of the Week: $1.9 million for a vintage home on Lake Rosseau

Address: 493 Highway 632, Rosseau

Agent: Wendy Cleland, Royal Lepage Lakes of Muskoka Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,890,000

The place

A bungalow on Morgan Bay that’s straight out of the 1950s.

The main cabin has a screened-in porch:

Here’s the living room, with an original granite fireplace and extremely retro decor:

The property has a decent view of the lake:

The cabin has two main-floor bedrooms. Here’s one of them, which looks onto the screened-in porch:

Here’s the other:

The kitchen sticks to a yellow-and-teal colour scheme:

The bathroom has laundry facilities. There’s an oil furnace, and the place is partially winterized:

Here’s the view of the cabin from the water. The roof was replaced in 2003:

The dry boathouse has two floors. The lower is currently used as a workshop:

There’s also space for a boat:

Upstairs is a two-piece bathroom and a sizeable space that can fit more than a few beds:

The dock is bigger than most, and faces east:

And there’s a sandy beach area for the kids:

Here’s the property from above. It has over 400 feet of private shoreline:

The history

The place was built in 1954, and the same family has owned it ever since.

Big selling point

Lakefront property on Lake Rosseau is in high demand. In an area known for giant mansions on the water, it’s rare to find cottages with so much character.

Possible deal breaker

The retro vibes aren’t for everyone. But let’s be real: at this price, the new owners are probably going to want to knock the cabin down and build anew.

By the numbers

• $1,890,000

• $6,889 in taxes (2017)

• 1,038 square feet

• 484 feet of waterfront

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1.86 acres

• 1 boathouse