Cottage of the Week: $1.6 million for a luxurious townhouse in the middle of Port Carling

Address: 97 Joseph Street, Port Carling

Agent: Megan McLeod, Sotheby’s International Realty, Canada

Price: $1,600,000

The place

A slick new three-bedroom townhouse—with a built-in boathouse—right in Port Carling.

This unit has space for two boats:

Here’s the inside of the boathouse (Crownline not included):

Above the boathouse are two storeys of living space. The main floor is all open, with a stone fireplace and red cedar floors:

Here’s the view toward the kitchen. The island has two wine fridges:

The kitchen is far from rustic:

The living area has floor-to-ceiling windows that open up to a giant deck:

The new owners could definitely fit a hot tub out here:

There are three bedrooms. The master has another fireplace:

And a pretty sweet ensuite:

With heated floors and towel racks:

The history

Hirsh Log Homes built this and four other townhouse units in 2016. This is one of the larger ones, and it’s still owned by the developer. The buyers will be the first to live in it.

Big selling point

It’s impossible to get a waterfront property closer to Port Carling: owners are a two-minute stroll away from inhaling lakeside tacos at Grand Electric, or shopping for stylish swimwear at Frankie’s Surf Club. The home is perfect for staunch city dwellers who want a taste of Muskoka life without actually roughing it at all.

Possible deal breaker

The buyers certainly won’t be in the most relaxing of Muskoka neighbourhoods. With all that boat traffic, it could be hard to get a moment of peace in the summer months.

By the numbers

• $1,600,000

• $14,726 in taxes (2018)

• 2,400 square feet

• 3 bedrooms

• 2.5 bathrooms

• 2 boat slips