Airbnb of the Week: From $401 per night for a 13-person cottage near Honey Harbour

Address: Little Beausoleil Island

Neighbourhood: Honey Harbour

Price: From $401 per night

The place

A spacious, perfectly rustic cottage near Honey Harbour with a screened-in porch, sauna, outdoor shower and art studio. It’s only accessible by boat, but a water taxi is included in the cost of the stay.

Here’s what the cottage looks like from the outside:

Indoors, the open-concept family room has a peaked cedar ceiling, a stone fireplace and plush furniture:

The kitchen looks out into the family room (and has more of that lovely-smelling cedar):

There are three bedrooms in the main cabin, plus a bunkie with two sets of bunkbeds (for cramming in the kids):

Here’s the master bedroom:

One of the other structures on the property is currently being used as a child-friendly art studio:

Here’s the three-acre property from above:

And the serene view from a deck overlooking the dock. There are two kayaks and a canoe available for use:

The history

The host—a nurse, decorator and mom of three from Toronto—bought the cottage last summer, and mostly uses it as a rental property. The cottage was built decades ago, but the previous owners painted the walls, updated the wooden ceilings and added new light fixtures.

Major perks

Three of the four bedrooms are equipped with bunkbeds, so renters can easily pack in up to 13 guests.

Possible deal breaker

Since guests arrive by water taxi, nipping out to get extra groceries or pick up some wine isn’t particularly easy.

By the numbers

• $401 per night

• 300 feet of waterfront

• 90 minutes from Toronto

• 3 acres

• 2 kayaks

• 1 canoe

• 1 sauna