Airbnb of the Week: $373 per night for a Hamptons-style suite in Collingwood

Address: 7 Juniper Court

Neighbourhood: Collingwood

Price: $373 per night

The place

A two-bedroom suite inside a giant 12-bedroom mansion in Collingwood that’s steps away from the Scandinave Spa.

The history

The owner, a former stock trader who moonlights as a designer, built this sprawling house from the ground up in 2014. Inspired by traditional Hamptons homes, she made sure to add cedar shingling, Dutch colonial gables and plenty of luxury finishes indoors. This suite is on the second floor, and there’s another nearly identical unit up there as well (the host says this one has better mountain views). Plus, there are seven additional bedrooms—one on the main floor and six in the basement—that are available to rent on request. The host lives full-time in a separate suite inside the house.

The bed situation is basically Kardashian-level:

The bedrooms are connected by a bathroom:

It has a very spacious marble shower, complete with a bench, in case guests need to rest after a long day on the slopes:

Here’s the other bedroom, which has a plush white couch, sloped ceilings and a nearly unobstructed mountain view:

The second-floor hallway is also quite stylish:

Here’s the house from the rear:

Major perks

The place is perfectly designed for guests who hate roughing it. Even though the property feels remote, it’s just a five-minute drive to Osler Bluff and Craigleith ski clubs—and an even shorter walk to Scandinave Spa’s hydrotherapy treatments.

Possible deal breaker

Even though the house is perfect for parties, the fact that the host is under the same roof might infringe upon any wild plans.

By the numbers

• $373 per night

• 6 guests

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 mountain views

• 1 bathroom

• 1 couch