Airbnb of the Week: From $325 per night for a breezy beachside retreat in the County

Airbnb of the Week: From $325 per night for a breezy beachside retreat in the County

Address: Wells Lane

Neighbourhood: Waupoos, Prince Edward County

Price: $325 per night

The place

A renovated three-bedroom cottage on a private, sheltered beach in the County.

Here’s the mudroom, complete with some retro gym lockers:

The circular sunroom room has 180-degree views of the lake:

There’s another, less sunny, living area off the mudroom that has a wood stove for chilly evenings in:

And one more, this time on the lower level with a walk-out leading straight to the beach:

The dining room table was sanded down, stained gray and whitewashed:

The custom kitchen island has a forged steel base and concrete worktop:

Bunkbeds mean more sleeping space for kids:

The master bedroom has some seriously plush bedding:

Outside, there’s a hammock that can easily fit two people (and would be extra-cozy with a woollen blanket):

The history

An interior designer and real estate agent bought this house along with three neighbouring cottages in 2015. The compound was originally built in the 1950s as a small resort called Blue on Blue Cottages.

Major perks

The host’s a professional decorator, meaning there are plenty of adorable design touches. Plus, since two of the cottages haven’t been renovated yet and the one renovated cottage is never rented out at the same time as the main house, guests will have the entire cove to themselves.

Possible deal breaker

Anyone who’s easily spooked may not love the thought of a couple abandoned (a.k.a. potentially haunted) cottages on the property.

By the numbers

• 1,800 square feet

• $325 per night

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1.5 acres

• 1 beach

• 1 hammock