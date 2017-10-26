Airbnb of the Week: From $265 per night for a mountainside suite in Collingwood

Airbnb of the Week: From $265 per night for a mountainside suite in Collingwood

Address: 156 Carmichael Crescent

Neighbourhood: Blue Mountain

Price: $265 per night

The place

A two-bedroom apartment inside a modern Collingwood ski chalet.

The history

The entire home, which is over 3,400 square feet, was built in the 1980s. The architect who lived there also designed prisons, and the place was known as the “the jail” for years (it was also decorated extremely eccentrically). The current owners, an interior designer and a contractor, bought the property in December 2015 knowing it would need a major renovation. They spent nearly a year on the transformation, which involved turning the unfinished garage and art studio into a two-bedroom dwelling space. Now they live in the main house and rent out the ex-garage on Airbnb.

The barnboard ceiling is original to the home, and the flooring is polished concrete:

There’s a kitchenette behind the living room:

The master bedroom has a king-sized bed and rustic barn doors crafted by the host:

The second bedroom has a loft that holds another twin bed:

Guests have access to their own back patio, complete with a hot tub:

The night view of the mountains is pretty nice:

Major perks

That post-shred, ice-cold Coors is guaranteed to taste even better during an outdoor soak.

Possible deal breaker

The hosts live on-site, so guests may not want to host that big of a Hot Tub Time Machine—themed bash.

By the numbers

• 800 square feet

• $265 per night

• 5 guests

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 bathroom

• 1 hottub