Cottages

Airbnb of the Week: From $265 per night for a mountainside suite in Collingwood

Airbnb of the Week: From $265 per night for a mountainside suite in Collingwood

By |  

By |  

Address: 156 Carmichael Crescent
Neighbourhood: Blue Mountain
Price: $265 per night

The place

A two-bedroom apartment inside a modern Collingwood ski chalet.

The history

The entire home, which is over 3,400 square feet, was built in the 1980s. The architect who lived there also designed prisons, and the place was known as the “the jail” for years (it was also decorated extremely eccentrically). The current owners, an interior designer and a contractor, bought the property in December 2015 knowing it would need a major renovation. They spent nearly a year on the transformation, which involved turning the unfinished garage and art studio into a two-bedroom dwelling space. Now they live in the main house and rent out the ex-garage on Airbnb.

The barnboard ceiling is original to the home, and the flooring is polished concrete:

There’s a kitchenette behind the living room:

The master bedroom has a king-sized bed and rustic barn doors crafted by the host:

The second bedroom has a loft that holds another twin bed:

Guests have access to their own back patio, complete with a hot tub:

The night view of the mountains is pretty nice:

Major perks

That post-shred, ice-cold Coors is guaranteed to taste even better during an outdoor soak.

Possible deal breaker

The hosts live on-site, so guests may not want to host that big of a Hot Tub Time Machine—themed bash.

By the numbers

• 800 square feet
• $265 per night
• 5 guests
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom
• 1 hottub

The Hunt

Topics: Airbnb Airbnb of the week Blue Mountain Collingwood Homes housing

 

More Airbnbs of the Week

Houses

Airbnb of the Week: From $275 per night for a Bellwoods suite with a garden oasis

Houses

Airbnb of the Week: From $199 per night for a renovated west-end Victorian

Condos

Airbnb of the Week: From $210 per night for a three-bedroom concrete loft in the west end

Cottages

Airbnb of the Week: From $325 per night for a breezy beachside retreat in the County

Cottages

Airbnb of the Week: From $114 per night for an all-season houseboat on the Gatineau River

Cottages

Airbnb of the Week: From $250 per night for a century-old carriage house in Caledon