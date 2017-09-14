Airbnb of the Week: From $250 per night for a century-old carriage house in Caledon

Airbnb of the Week: From $250 per night for a century-old carriage house in Caledon

Address: 207535 Highway Number 9

Neighbourhood: Mono

Price: From $250 per night

The place

A rustic carriage house attached to a century-old Victorian mansion on fifteen acres of land.

The wooden beams, along with the rest of the structure, are 140 years old:

Just like in the olden days, a wood stove is the main source of heat:

The deck is primed for outdoor dinners (there’s a gas BBQ and a picnic table on the other side):

The loft has a tempurpedic queen-sized bed and a skylight (plus, drums):

There’s a dining room table:

And kitchen, which is shared with the main house:

The history

The home and carriage house were built in 1877. The previous owner, an antique dealer, lived here for over two decades and restored many of the original features. The current owner, who lives in the main house, bought the property in November 2016 and has only made minor tweaks.

Major perks

The property’s trails are an excellent way to take in the fall foliage. And the ancient wooden structure is a welcome time warp for sky-high condo-dwellers (don’t worry, though: there’s Wi-Fi and a PS3 to tackle boredom).

Possible deal breaker

The carriage house shares a kitchen with the main house, so the host may frown upon a late-night KD kitchen party (thankfully, the delicious farm-to-table Mono Cliffs Inn is a short drive away).

By the numbers

• 1,200 square feet

• $250 per night

• 15 acres of land

• 2 patios

• 1 shared kitchen

• 1 loft

• 1 bathroom

• 1 pull-out couch