Sale of the Week: The $850,000 Corktown condo that proves the market hasn’t cooled quite yet

By | Photography By The Print Market |  

Listed At
$839,000
Sold For
$848,000

Address: 455 Front Street East, Unit N-419
Neighbourhood: Corktown
Agents: Ralph Fox and Kori Marin, Sage-Fox Marin Associates Ltd., Brokerage

 
 

The property

A 920-square-foot suite near the Distillery District.

The history

The sellers are entrepreneurs who own several businesses. They bought this unit pre-construction in 2014 for $550 per square foot and have been renting it out since 2016. When their tenant gave notice last year, they decided to put the vacant suite on the market.

Here’s the entry:

There’s a sitting area by the kitchen:

Here’s the dining area:

And the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And the master bedroom:

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet:

And an ensuite bathroom:

And there’s a small balcony:

The fate

The buyer is an engineer in his 40s who just sold his Leslieville home.

The sale

There were three bidders, including a couple hoping to move closer to their downtown offices and a young woman who came in with a competitive offer but fell short. The buyer’s offer of $9,000 over asking was especially appealing because it was unconditional.

By the numbers

• $848,000
• $3,255.54 in taxes (2018)
• $688 in maintenance fees
• 920 square feet
• 27 days on MLS
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space
• 1 bicycle storage locker space

Topics: Corktown Homes housing Housing Market sale of the week

 

